Warburg Research Analysts Give Aurubis (ETR:NDA) a €75.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($75.00) target price on Aurubis (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NDA. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €84.00 ($84.00) price objective on Aurubis in a report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($110.00) price target on Aurubis in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €90.00 ($90.00) price target on Aurubis in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Aurubis Stock Up 0.9 %

ETR:NDA opened at €61.16 ($61.16) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €79.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €94.19. Aurubis has a 52-week low of €60.40 ($60.40) and a 52-week high of €116.85 ($116.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32.

About Aurubis

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

