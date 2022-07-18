Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $1,404,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 20,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE WM opened at $152.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $170.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.04.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,457,752.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at $6,457,752.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $7,901,708.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,046,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,985 shares of company stock valued at $10,072,025 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.83.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More

