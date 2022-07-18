WBH Advisory Inc. Acquires 139 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 18.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at $1,206,000. Finally, Asio Capital LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 25.6% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

SWK opened at $107.13 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.43 and a 52-week high of $207.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.69.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Stories

