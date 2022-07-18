WBH Advisory Inc. Acquires 268 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $199.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.63. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $188.89 and a one year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

