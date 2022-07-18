WBH Advisory Inc. Acquires 393 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $453,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 107,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,107.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $453,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 107,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,107.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.40 per share, with a total value of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 16,000 shares of company stock worth $740,070 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Price Performance

NYSE VFC opened at $45.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $43.08 and a 1-year high of $84.96.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.47%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on V.F. from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.89.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.