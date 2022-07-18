WBH Advisory Inc. Acquires Shares of 35,822 Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 3,224.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Performance

MLPA opened at $37.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.48. Global X MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $43.90.

