WBH Advisory Inc. Buys 2,932 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568,960 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,984,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,999,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,740,000 after acquiring an additional 858,585 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,739,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,153,000 after purchasing an additional 723,835 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,094,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,482,000 after acquiring an additional 511,514 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of USMV stock opened at $71.08 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.23.

