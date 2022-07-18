WBH Advisory Inc. Buys Shares of 30,161 iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 30,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 189,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $620,000. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 57,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 23,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $23.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.78.
