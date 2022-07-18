WBH Advisory Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

WBH Advisory Inc. decreased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,261 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on META. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.56.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $164.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.20 and a 200 day moving average of $218.70.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $100,293.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,638 shares of company stock worth $9,082,660 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

