WBH Advisory Inc. Decreases Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

WBH Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 25,413 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 510,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 211,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.9 %

MO opened at $41.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.98 and its 200-day moving average is $50.60. The stock has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

