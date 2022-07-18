WBH Advisory Inc. Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $239.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.76 and its 200 day moving average is $279.73. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $360.54.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.