WBH Advisory Inc. Has $1.34 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its position in 3M by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $170.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $138.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.15.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE:MMM opened at $130.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.92 and its 200 day moving average is $150.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $125.60 and a fifty-two week high of $203.21.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

