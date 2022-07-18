WBH Advisory Inc. Has $642,000 Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $419.55.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares in the company, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $332.57 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $332.52 and its 200 day moving average is $349.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

