WBH Advisory Inc. Has $657,000 Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

WBH Advisory Inc. decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,135 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $683.17.
Broadcom Stock Performance
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.
Broadcom Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.31%.
Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
