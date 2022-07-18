WBH Advisory Inc. Has $768,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,423 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in Comcast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 37,904 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 40,375 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comcast Stock Up 3.3 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.22.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $40.90 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $37.56 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.02 and a 200-day moving average of $45.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. Comcast’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

