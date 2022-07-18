WBH Advisory Inc. Invests $742,000 in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $47.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.09. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $54.09.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.086 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.