WBH Advisory Inc. Lowers Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 251.8% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 2,068.8% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,255.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelon Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EXC stock opened at $44.23 on Monday. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.25. The company has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.59.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on EXC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.15.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.