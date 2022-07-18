WBH Advisory Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,187 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 16,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 254,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $396,000.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

MBB opened at $98.03 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $108.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.99.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

