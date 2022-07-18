WBH Advisory Inc. Makes New $526,000 Investment in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,847,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,769,000 after acquiring an additional 153,308 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,468,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,205,000 after purchasing an additional 59,258 shares in the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $378,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 32,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Price Performance

PCY stock opened at $17.80 on Monday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $27.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.79.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.