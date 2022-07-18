WBH Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,396 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its position in Oracle by 3.8% during the first quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,589,159 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $131,471,000 after acquiring an additional 58,760 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth boosted its position in Oracle by 128.5% during the first quarter. Brightworth now owns 11,009 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 23.5% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 27,091 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $3,321,000. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 1.8% during the first quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oracle Stock Up 1.9 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.26.

Oracle stock opened at $70.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Oracle Profile



Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

