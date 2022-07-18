WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 11,077 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,077 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 257,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,887,000 after buying an additional 16,792 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.62. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.21 and a 12-month high of $118.04.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.