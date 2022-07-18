WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 182 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

WBH Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $116.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.46. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $111.53 and a twelve month high of $133.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.867 per share. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

