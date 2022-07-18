WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 2,015 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IHI. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $70,270,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,987,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,201,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,652,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,909,000 after purchasing an additional 295,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,747,000.

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $51.01 on Monday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.24 and a fifty-two week high of $67.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.64.

