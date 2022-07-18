WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 215 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 8.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 4.5% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.08.

Chubb Price Performance

CB opened at $184.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $159.47 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.30. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.88 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,779.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

