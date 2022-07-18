WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 423 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

WBH Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NOC opened at $461.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $463.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $438.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.66. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $344.89 and a 12 month high of $492.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.07%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOC. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.70.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

