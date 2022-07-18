WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 4,464 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

WBH Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,237 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,464 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,503,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Intel by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $38.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $157.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.72. Intel Co. has a one year low of $35.54 and a one year high of $56.93.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

