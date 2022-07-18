Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Weber were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weber by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Weber during the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Weber by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Weber by 707.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 473,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 414,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its position in shares of Weber by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 58,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. 13.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WEBR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Weber to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Weber from $8.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Weber from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Weber from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

Weber Price Performance

WEBR opened at $8.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.46. Weber Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $20.44.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.81). Weber had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Weber Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weber Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Weber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.51%.

Insider Transactions at Weber

In related news, insider Hans-Jurgen Herr sold 50,000 shares of Weber stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $386,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 376,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,654.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Weber Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

See Also

