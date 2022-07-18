Welch Group LLC Buys 1,286 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,822 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Lannebo Fonder AB raised its position in NVIDIA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $157.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $394.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $140.55 and a 1-year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.82.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.