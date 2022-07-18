Welch Group LLC Buys 25,293 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 784,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,293 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 2.3% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $40,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.7 %

PFE opened at $51.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.28 and a 200 day moving average of $51.57. The company has a market cap of $290.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.68 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

