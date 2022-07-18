Welch Group LLC Sells 108 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Welch Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 558 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,536,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,723,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $172.50 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $164.50 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Thirty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.37.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,255.34 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,044.16 and a one year high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.62 and its 200 day moving average is $141.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 109.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

