Wells Fargo & Company Cuts KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $375.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on KLA from $440.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $425.95.

KLA stock opened at $326.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29. KLA has a 12-month low of $282.83 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.36.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in KLA by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in KLA by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

