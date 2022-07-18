Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target to $58.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.58.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $48.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.23 and its 200-day moving average is $51.02. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 9.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 336.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 263.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

