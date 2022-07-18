Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target to $147.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $163.45.

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $144.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $188.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The business’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Landstar System will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landstar System

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,085,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,286,000 after acquiring an additional 31,476 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,173,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,055,000 after acquiring an additional 51,877 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,952,000 after acquiring an additional 46,997 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 950,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,261,000 after acquiring an additional 25,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

