Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target to $100.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Crown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.30.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Stock Performance

NYSE CCK opened at $88.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.82. Crown has a twelve month low of $85.85 and a twelve month high of $130.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of -19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Insider Activity

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.19. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.60% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Crown will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $526,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,464,964.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 207.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 37,680 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in Crown by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 80,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,850,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 356.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.