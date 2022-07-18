Wells Fargo & Company Lowers J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $183.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $208.00 to $183.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $207.40.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $167.58 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $153.92 and a 12-month high of $218.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.91 and a 200-day moving average of $182.81.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.85%.

In other news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $161.87 per share, for a total transaction of $105,215.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth about $66,218,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,794,000 after purchasing an additional 291,299 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,651,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,067.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after buying an additional 192,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,477.0% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 149,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,058,000 after buying an additional 140,207 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

