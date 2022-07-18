Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target to $154.00

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $162.00 to $154.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $163.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.71.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $135.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.80. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $124.78 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.19. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Packaging Co. of America news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donna A. Harman acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $153.21 per share, with a total value of $76,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,497.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,777,000 after purchasing an additional 161,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,167,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,275,105,000 after purchasing an additional 233,142 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,216,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $658,306,000 after purchasing an additional 346,910 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,521,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,996,000 after purchasing an additional 370,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,117,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,258,000 after acquiring an additional 469,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

