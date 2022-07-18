Wells Fargo & Company Trims Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Target Price to $97.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.33.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $96.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.37 and a 200-day moving average of $105.80. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.88. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $92.58 and a one year high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 605.6% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,866.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

