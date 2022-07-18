West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th.

West Pharmaceutical Services has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. West Pharmaceutical Services has a payout ratio of 7.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services to earn $10.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

NYSE:WST opened at $300.44 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52 week low of $275.89 and a 52 week high of $475.35. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after buying an additional 82,459 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 558,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,483,000 after buying an additional 53,044 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 100,886 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,436,000 after buying an additional 30,532 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,261,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 56,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,147,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

