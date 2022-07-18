Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 10,176 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,176 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $34,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. Brightworth now owns 12,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $229.87 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $218.00 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.29 and a 200-day moving average of $254.62.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.