Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 2,697 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,017 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.51.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.89, for a total value of $376,947.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,549,810,601.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $157,477.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,111,025.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.89, for a total transaction of $376,947.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,810,601.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,756 shares of company stock worth $12,936,320. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock opened at $167.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $166.54 billion, a PE ratio of 162.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.25.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

