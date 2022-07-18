Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $7,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABNB. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 450,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,935,000 after buying an additional 140,819 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $94.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a PE ratio of 81.60 and a beta of 0.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $212.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total transaction of $482,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 266,203 shares in the company, valued at $32,112,067.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $25,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,438,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,837,047.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total transaction of $482,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 266,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,112,067.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 644,936 shares of company stock worth $68,194,377. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABNB. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.87.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

