Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 242 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $20,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $199.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.63. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $188.89 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

