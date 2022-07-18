Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,097,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,494,000 after purchasing an additional 637,271 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,168,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,165,000 after buying an additional 187,365 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4,957.2% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,772,000 after buying an additional 158,779 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,521,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,288,000 after buying an additional 137,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,552,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $176.04 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $166.09 and a 1-year high of $222.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.06.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

