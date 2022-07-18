Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,269 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $14,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in McDonald’s by 13.3% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,606 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 599.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 109,339 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,037,000 after buying an additional 93,698 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 133.7% in the first quarter. Brightworth now owns 3,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 266.3% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $255.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.34 and its 200-day moving average is $248.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.61.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

