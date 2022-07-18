Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $12.18 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Intel by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after buying an additional 6,279,484 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,013,364,000 after buying an additional 1,554,610 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,080,248,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Intel by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,029,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,750 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of INTC opened at $38.62 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $35.54 and a 52 week high of $56.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day moving average of $45.72.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.96.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

