Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $12.75 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 62,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,141.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of VB stock opened at $179.17 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.62 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.99 and its 200-day moving average is $200.25.

