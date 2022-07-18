Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $12 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 208,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $12,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 11,305 shares in the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,501,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 193,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,871,000 after acquiring an additional 18,683 shares in the last quarter.

VEU opened at $48.71 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $47.49 and a 52-week high of $64.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.71.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

