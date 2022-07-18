Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $6.88 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,172 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.26.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $70.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.70.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

