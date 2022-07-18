Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $7.91 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,258 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $7,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on URI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. OTR Global lowered shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on United Rentals from $420.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.50.

In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh purchased 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Shiv Singh bought 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $251.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.63. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

