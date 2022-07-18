Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 116,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,939 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $7,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Fortive in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 295.6% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Price Performance

FTV opened at $54.90 on Monday. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.69. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Insider Activity

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon bought 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,653.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fortive from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Fortive from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Fortive from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.79.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

